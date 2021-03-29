“We were going to surprise him last year” – WWE planned to give Eric Bischoff a surprise induction into the Hall of Fame last year | The SportsRush

LATEST

WWE planned to give Eric Bischoff a surprise induction into the Hall of Fame last year

WWE planned to give Eric Bischoff a surprise induction into the Hall of Fame last year. The former RAW GM will be inducted as part of Class of 2021.

Before there were AEW or even TNA, there was WCW. Eric Bischoff was at its helm and they went head to head with the WWE beating them in the ratings war for 83 straight weeks! The promotion eventually went off the rails and folded in the spring of 2001.

Vince McMahon then brought Bischoff as the General Manager of RAW and he continued to entertain the fans in a manner only he can. For all his contributions to the industry, he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

However, it seems he was Hall of Fame bound last year itself.

Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio as a guest. Waltman, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 as part of nWo, revealed that Bischoff was originally planned to be inducted alongside them.

“I’m really glad they’re putting Eric in. Speaking of that, we were going to surprise him last year. He was actually going to go in with us. I’m glad they didn’t try to do that because a person should know ahead of time, not just show up and go, ‘Hey, by the way, come on up here and get your ring.’”

The plans were likely derailed with the Pandemic postponing the event. The Postponement has also led to both 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame entrants being inducted together this year.

This will be Waltman’s second entry into the Hall of Fame. He was previously inducted as part of the D-Generation X. When asked which one he preferred, he said:

“It’s a tough one. I made way more money in D-Generation X. Both were great. I had felt like I was on top of the world a little bit more in DX.”

H/T WrestlingNews.co

