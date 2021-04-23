‘We will continue to fight for survival’

Accies had been crushed by Motherwell on Wednesday whereas rivals Kilmarnock beat Dundee United.

Hamilton skipper Brian Easton has no doubts his crew will likely be up for the battle and won’t let their heads drop after their survival battle grew to become even harder. Accies suffered a 1-0 house defeat by Motherwell on Wednesday after Ronan Hughes was despatched off, and later noticed nearest rivals Kilmarnock sweep apart Dundee United. Ross County had been additionally main St Mirren however the Paisley facet’s comeback ensured the hole on the backside between the Dingwall facet and Accies is three factors with a four-goal benefit for the Lanarkshire outfit.

Brian Rice’s males subsequent face St Mirren away on Might 1 earlier than going through County and Killie of their last two matches of the Scottish Premiership season.

Easton is adamant they’ll catch the 2 groups above them.

“In case you have been concerned in Hamilton, you do not ever lose that form of perception,” the defender mentioned. “It simply means it is three wins out of three that we want, mainly. There isn’t any different method of it.

“We have to win the remainder of our video games, which we’re able to doing, however it will be tough. A win would have made it much less of a mountain to climb however we’ve nonetheless to play them each.

“We simply want to ensure we decide ourselves up. That is one factor I find out about this crew, boys will not cease preventing. We are going to give all the things we’ve received and hopefully we are able to handle to try this.

“It has been a troublesome season however you by no means see boys strolling about with their heads down, it is at all times sleeves rolled up, head ahead and get on with the following recreation.

“We took a drubbing off Rangers and I’ve performed with groups the place the arrogance may need gone proper downhill. But it surely wasn’t, it was ‘we must be higher, let’s go once more’.

“I am not fearful what the character or the spirit goes to be like, we’re going to be prepared for these previous few video games.

“We will likely be going into the St Mirren recreation able to go and able to battle.”

One constructive towards Motherwell was the return off the bench of attacking gamers Nathan Thomas and Lewis Smith, the latter of whom has been out since August.

“One of many issues the gaffer at all times says is ‘no excuses’ and I completely purchase into that,” Easton mentioned. “Whenever you take a look at the accidents we’ve had, you’d like to have these boys again.

“And they’re nice lads as effectively, Smithy has been working so onerous to get again and it is nice to see him again. Getting gamers like him and Nathan Thomas again will hopefully give us a spark and so they can play a giant half.”