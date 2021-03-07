“We will discuss this soon” – Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes would negotiate with Lewis Hamilton for the future beyond 2021. sport

“We will discuss this soon” – Toto Wolff confirmed that Mercedes would get in talks with Lewis Hamilton for the future beyond 2021 if the latter would like to race further into F1.

Toto Wolff has rejected suggestions that Lewis Hamilton is not committed to the game Motorsport.com. Hamilton had a lengthy contract deadlock with Mercedes before a one-year deal was agreed upon.

“No, there is no doubt about his commitment. First of all, he enjoys racing a lot. We enjoy working with each other and we have discussed that a lot, but he is absolutely right. Time Change.

“I think it’s fair enough for a driver who has won seven championships to give himself the flexibility to decide what he wants to do in the future. Whether it’s outside the circus or outside.”

Toto Wolff prepares to avoid stalemate third contract with Lewis Hamilton

Wolfe also promised to have any contract extension talks with Hamilton at the earliest. By the completion of this season both sides will do well to overcome their priorities, especially considering the new era of F1 next season. The Austrian ruler is a great admirer of the champion, and would ideally like him to continue.

He said, “We agree that we want to raise the discussion early this year, so that in 2020 we can avoid a situation that is out of time and in an uncomfortable situation that any time before the start of the season Not left

“And that’s why we only signed a one-year contract to allow us to discuss the right amount of racing and racing outside of racing for a long time in the future.” As a matter of fact, I think if Lewis continued the race, we would like to do so together. And we will discuss it soon.

