We will fight hard in the playoffs.”

If Standard has nothing more to gain or lose, Felice Mazu is wary of her rival in Lige. “I’m not sure if Standard has anything else to play for. The stadium will be packed (Editor’s note: the union will be able to count on the support of the 1,100 traveling supporters). This is their last home match. So it’s theirs. Will be close to heart. And they will field a consistent team composition with quality on the pitch even if one or the other is absent. In any case, it will be a very serious match which we will have to take in the best possible way If we want to come back with something. »

St Giles coach…