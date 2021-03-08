LATEST

“We wonder if he has recovered so soon” – Alpine in Fernando Alonso’s bike accident | sport

“We wonder if he recovered so quickly” – Fernando Alonso had an incredible recovery from the crash in 48 hours.

Fernando Alonso met with a fatal accident During his bike training accident in Switzerland, but less than 48 hours after jaw surgery, he was discharged from the hospital.

Now, the Spaniard is undergoing intensive training for his comeback year, and Alpine is a bit surprised as to what led to his impressive recovery from the accident.

“Fernando is doing great,” according to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi Motorsport week. “That was a bad incident, a bike accident is rarely something easy, but he was lucky.

“He only finished the victim with his jaw, so apart from the necessary surgery, the necessary care on his jaw, the rest is perfectly fine. Fernando is fully fit. We are also surprised that he recovered so quickly.

“He confirmed to us almost immediately after the incident that he would be in Bahrain which has been confirmed with his doctors and it seems that he was right because he is absolutely fit and we are looking forward to seeing him in the car next week . “

Highly motivated

Alonso served his last term in F1 with McLaren by the end of 2018. He then started his business with other motorsports. And now a break from F1, he wants to make a comeback.

“We have a man who is a great champion and also that I can make him feel very inspired,” said David Brivio, the team’s racing director.

“While he was enjoying various activities, he is coming back in a tough game, a tough environment, so his desire to come back to the toughest championships and fight against everyone shows how strongly he is Is inspired.

“I can feel chatting with him, you can see how hard he is working, how strong his desire to come back is.” So I am sure that he will put in all his efforts. If we are able to give him a good package, then surely he will be able to fight for great positions. “

