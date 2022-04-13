We wonder when a certain Irish actor makes a cameo

Darry Girls is the most successful Channel 4 sitcom since Father Ted, and it doesn’t feel like a coincidence that both shows celebrate and lovingly present a distinctive tension of Irishness. As with Ted, the satire was directed at the magical realist underbelly of rural Ireland, in the god-fearing dog days just before the Celtic Tiger. We saw a comedy for the first time in Ireland – which resonated in Britain as well.

Lisa McGee’s 1990s series (Channel 4, at 9.15), which is drawing to a close in its third season, differs in that it is at once a captivating comedy and seeks to reclaim the answer from the stereotype of Troubled misery. It’s a sincere effort. , As a bonus, it’s amazing…