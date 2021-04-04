“We would rather have Tony as the boss” – Chris Jericho compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon’s leadership | The SportsRush

LATEST

"We would rather have Tony as the boss" – Chris Jericho compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon's leadership

Chris Jericho compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon’s leadership

Chris Jericho compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon’s leadership. Y2J has been a prominent part of both AEW and WWE.

Chris Jericho may be an AEW Star today but before the young promotion sprang up he was an integral component of WWE. Which means he has years and years of experience of dealing with Vince McMahon as a boss. Now that he works with AEW, where does Tony Khan stand as a leader?

While speaking on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Y2J stated that Tony Khan and Vince McMahon have a similar kind of leadership but they are ‘completely different types of bosses.’ He went on to add that the wrestlers would prefer Tony as their boss over the WWE Chairman.

Chris Jericho compares Tony Khan and Vince McMahon’s leadership

“We come from a place where it is the same. Vince [Mcmahon] is the boss and what he says goes, and that’s all that matters. He and Tony [Khan] are completely different types of bosses, but the leadership is the same. There is no argument. If Tony likes it, then let’s do it. If he doesn’t, then think of something else. A wrestling company needs that.”

“All the guys will tell that you that we would rather have Tony as the boss. You don’t even have to worry about it. What he envisions goes.”

Chris Jericho is scheduled to be Stone Cold Steve Austin’s next guest on his Broken Skull Session podcast. The announcement came out of nowhere and shocked everyone. The episode will air on Peacock in the US and internationally on the WWE Network on April 11th, 2021.

