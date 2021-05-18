ENTERTAINMENT

Wear this color dress according to the day, you will get success in every task

Friends, you all know that there are a total of seven days in a week. Each day has its own importance, color and energy. Friends, how will we dress you according to the day so that the grace of your God remains. So friends, you also know.

1- Monday is called the day of Lord Shiva. The lord of Monday is Chandra which signifies coolness. On this day, you should wear light colored clothes so that you can be blessed by Lord Shiva.

2- Friends, Tuesday is a day dedicated to Sankatmochan Hanuman Baba. One should wear bright colored clothes on this day. Wearing saffron, orange, yellow, red color on this day increases inner enthusiasm and work capacity.

3- Wednesday is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Ganesha is worshiped first in any auspicious work. Ganesh ji loves green color. On this day, one should wear green or similar colored clothes.

4- Friends, Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Yellow, golden or orange colored clothes should be worn on this day.

5- Tell you that Friday is the day of Mother Goddess. Matarani likes red color. Therefore, wear red clothes. Additionally, wear floral print clothes.

6- Tell you that Saturday is dedicated to Saturn Dev, the Karmaphal donor. Shanidev loves black, blue color. Dark colors like black, dark brown, dark blue, purple, purple etc. should be worn on Saturday.

7- Sunday is considered to be the day of Sun God. Suryadev also loves red color. Wearing red, orange and yellow and golden colored clothes should be done on this day. This increases the speed.

