Wearing a sexy dress, Rakhi Sawant danced while eating cooler air, users said – who does this? – rakhi sawant dances infront of cooler looks beautiful in black dress watch video tmov

  • Chhaya Rakhi Sawant’s video on social media
  • Rakhi danced while eating cooler air

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is indeed an entertainment queen. Every style of the actress is so unique and strange that even the onlooker is unable to ignore her even if she wants to. Rakhi becomes the life of every gathering with her impeccable and funny style. Now a funny video of the actress has surfaced on the social media platform, in which she is seen standing in front of the cooler and dancing.

Rakhi spread her style in the video

This video of Rakhi Sawant is from an event. In the video, Rakhi eats air standing in front of the cooler and then starts dancing while eating air all at once. Fans are surprised to see this sizzling and unique way of eating cooler air, while some are trolling the actress while making fun of her.

Urfi Javed shared bedroom photo going topless, wreaking havoc in bold look

Kapil Sharma went for a bike ride early in the morning, users said – the effect of Akshay Kumar’s company

Users are reacting like this

Some people are telling the actress to be on fire after eating the air in such a hot way in front of the cooler, while many users are also trolling her. One user wrote – Hey.. who does this.

One user wrote – Mad lady. Another user while trolling Rakhi wrote – This is such a dramebaaz woman, brother… brought a hired husband. Earned a lot of money from Colors. On leaving the hired husband, pretended to cry and wash on camera. How to stay in limelight, someone should learn from them.

Rakhi’s look is bold
Rakhi Sawant is also wreaking havoc with her bold look in the video with her dances. The actress is looking very stunning in the sexy dress of black color in the video. Rakhi’s dress is quite glamorous like her look. Rakhi Sawant has also carried a red color corset along with black shimmery dress, which is giving a glamorous touch to her dress. Rakhi Sawant looks like a fashion diva in this look.

You also tell how did you like the style of the actress?

