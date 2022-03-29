‘Wearing the smile you gave me..’, IAS officer Tina Dabi to marry again | Latest News India

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Khan. The couple had hit the headlines in 2016 when Tina announced her relationship. Athar Aamir Khan secured second position in the UPSC all-India examination which Tina Dabi topped.
Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, a UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan, is going to get married to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. She took to social media on Monday to announce her engagement. “I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance,” she wrote on Instagram, the photo-sharing app. She enjoys considerable popularity on the photo-sharing app with over 1.4 million followers.
Pradeep also posted a photo with Tina where she can be seen wearing…