‘Wearing the smile you gave me..’, IAS officer Tina Dabi to marry again | Latest News India

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, a UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan, is going to get married to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. She took to social media on Monday to announce her engagement. “I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance,” she wrote on Instagram, the photo-sharing app. She enjoys considerable popularity on the photo-sharing app with over 1.4 million followers.

Pradeep also posted a photo with Tina where she can be seen wearing…