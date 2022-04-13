Weather: As Cyclone Philly approaches, Gisborne residents prepare for another round of evacuations

Gisborne residents are preparing for another round of evacuations as they begin to see the first signs of Cyclone Philly.



The Tairāwiti Civil Defense is warning the east coast of torrential rain and strong winds, with the MetService issuing a ‘red’ weather warning for the districts of Gisborne and Wairoa.

Rain was expected to cause even more grief after last month’s storm, with more dangerous flooding, river conditions and slippery concerns.

While the rain was expected to set overnight, Newshub reporter Shannon Redstall, who is in Gisborne, said it only started early Wednesday morning.

Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedin Thatcher-Swan told the AM they were expecting the situation to worsen from early Wednesday morning to noon.

“The team on the ground is …