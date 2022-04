Civil Defense teams in the North Island prepare for Cyclone Philly in the coming days.

The cyclonic storm that formed near New Caledonia six days ago is approaching New Zealand.

Recent monitoring from Weatherwatch found that the path of the cyclone moved further east, meaning that severe weather risks could decrease over some western regions.

I#latest: very latest #GFS Run has just arrived and this update is gone #wireEven further east. This means that severe weather risk may be reduced in some western regions and direct #landfall Probably less likely (but close!) in NZ. ️ Severe weather still expected. pic.twitter.com/TtQQtqgR8q — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) 11 April 2022

MetService has warned that this could be a significant weather event and that…