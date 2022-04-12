Weather: East Cyclone Philly is headed for New Zealand; heavy rain warnings for Gisborne, Wairoa and North Island regions; rain watch for auckland

Weatherwatch head forecaster Philip Duncan tells you everything you need to know about former Cyclone Philly as it moves toward the East Coast. Video / New Zealand Herald

Emergency teams are warning that cities could be cut short by flooding and slippage in the coming days as pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly brings torrential rains to the North Island’s east coast.

The weather system’s first showers are already falling off the coast of Northland, but it is Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay that are expected to be hardest hit overnight as violent winds lasting more than 24 hours in some areas and It rains heavily.