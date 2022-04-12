Weather: East Tropical Cyclone Philly tracking towards New Zealand, wild wind for eastern regions

Heavy rain and wind warnings have been issued for Gisborne as former Tropical Cyclone Philly moves toward the east coast of the North Island.

Gisborne District Council has issued a red warning for the area including “heavy rain and severe thunderstorms” and “very large waves and coastal flooding”.

“A significant heavy rain event is expected for the Wairoa District and Gisborne where a Red Alert for Heavy Rain is now in effect.

“People in these areas can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding.

“Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, some roads may potentially be impassable to separate communities, and there are also potential for power outages.”

