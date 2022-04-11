Weather Forecast for April 11

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with maximum temperatures near 54 degrees.

7 day forecast

The following is a National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast centered at Newport State Airport;

today: Sunshine, with a maximum of 54. Northwest wind is turning to the south in the afternoon at 8 to 14 mph. Winds can go up to 25 mph.

tonight: There is a possibility of light rain between 2 pm to 3 pm. It will be mostly cloudy, at least around 44. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. The probability of rain is 20%.

Tuesday: There is a possibility of light rain between 7 am to noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, near high 61. South wind is moving to the west in the afternoon at 9 to 13 mph. Winds can go up to 23 mph. The probability of rain is 20%.