The National Meteorological Service (SMN) estimates for Monday April 4 a day with max 24 degree To Buenos Aires and surrounding cities.

The minimum temperature is expected to reach 11 degrees. In the morning the sky will be covered with fog, while the morning will be somewhat cloudy Be clean from noon to night.

for the day Tuesday the same situation is expected, while there will be 12 degree min And the maximum will reach 26 degrees.