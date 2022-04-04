Weather forecast in CABA: Cool and sunny, stay like this for Monday, April 4

The city of Buenos Aires starts the week on Monday, April 4 something fresh in the morning Which will display a clear sky in all its time slots. This follows forecasts from the National Meteorological Service, which are forecast to coincide with a day Marked thermal amplitude, no chance of rain and moderate wind activity,

Morning temperature will be 10 degree CelsiusIn the morning it will reach 13°C, a floor that from noon onwards a . will spread to touch high 24°C, in the afternoon, This moment of autumn heat will give way to the night, which will lead to a drop in temperature until the thermometer hovers around 16 °C.

it will be with A sky free from clouds, a state that reaches…