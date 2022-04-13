Weather: ‘Heaviest and most persistent’ rain still to come for Gisborne and Wairoa

Defense Force Hercules flew Ruapehu to its most active state in nearly 15 years and opened the borders to Australians in all the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

Due to the continuing heavy rains, many roads in the Gisborne area have been closed.

State Highway 35 between Hicks Bay and Te Aroha is closed due to flooding, as is Beach Road in Tokomaru Bay and Wharponga Road.

Much of the heavy rain is still remaining in the east of the country, with Gisborne and Wairoa expected to receive the worst rain later today.

Red rain warnings continue for Gisborne and Wairoa until early tomorrow morning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferriss said there is a possibility of continuous and really heavy rain today in Gisborne and Waitoa.