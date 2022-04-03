Weather in Missiones | Sunday with rain and instability

Rain expected in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the day will be cloudy with the temperature rising to 29 degree Celsius.

Rain: The lowest accumulation would be in the north of the province, between 2 and 25 mm for the province. Chance of rain: 10/40%. Chance of fog and haze: High. Breezes: mainly from the northeast between 4 and 16 km/h; Chance of thunderstorm between 40 to 50 km/h. air quality: Good.

Temperature: A maximum of 29ºC for Puerto Iguazu with a chill of 32 डिग्रीC in the province, a minimum of 16ºC with a wind chill of 16 °C in San Pedro.