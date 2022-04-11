Weather: Northland, Auckland, brace for East Coast impact as Cyclone Philly moves closer to the North Island

Weather commentator Richard Greene told Newshub late Monday that people need to keep a close eye on MetService’s warnings.

“What we’ve seen in recent months with the recent New Zealand rain events, have they been upgraded ‘red’ warning – We’re hoping that’s not the case [for this storm] But it is the system that needs attention.”

Farmers on the East Coast were preparing for an extreme weather event after battling floods earlier this year. Eggfirst Managing Director James Allen said that lessons have been learned from the recent cyclone Dovey.

“One of the major precautions for some farmers is going to be to ensure a back-up supply for their generators for electricity, and also to be mindful of wind and tree damage,” Allen told the AM.

