An ominous new tracking chart predicts a direct hit on New Zealand from an ex-tropical cyclone next week.

MetService released a tracking map for Ex-Cyclone Fili on Sunday, indicating that much of the North Island could experience some “severe weather” in the coming days.

“The colored cone on the track reflects uncertainty in the central position of Cyclone Philly,” MetService said.

“We may see severe weather associated with Cyclone Philly from Tuesday.”