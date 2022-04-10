Weather: Pre-Tropical cyclone warning Fili could bring coastal flooding to NZ, severe thunderstorms, heavy rain

Calling on the government to come forward on decisions today, pre-cyclone on the way and Ukraine prepares for another attack in the east, the latest headlines from the New Zealand Herald. Video / New Zealand Herald

New Zealand’s weather services warned Pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly could cause coastal flooding, thunderstorms reaching 100 km/h and heavy rain as it is expected to make landfall in the next 24 hours.

Pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly is expected to track south across the island on Wednesday and “northeastically” swipe the North Island before moving out on Thursday, Weatherwatch said.

Philly’s track should take it closer to Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula. Philly will either track directly into and over the Bay of Plenty/East Cape region on Wednesday, or perhaps just offshore as it does the one by Gisborne. passes in…