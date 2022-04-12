Weather service issues fire hazard warning amid windy conditions

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico is expecting more hot, dry, and windy weather this week – conditions that don’t bode well and spark wildfires across the state.

Scott Overpeck, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Albuquerque, said the agency has issued statewide wind advisories and fire hazard warnings for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s going to be dry, but it’s really going to be the winds that are the driver for the fire weather conditions,” Overpeck said.

