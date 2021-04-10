LATEST

Weather suspends third-round play at Masters

Weather suspends third-round play at Masters

Apr 10, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; A leaderboard shows that play has been suspended during the third round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose’s latest obstacle to his first Masters title was a weather delay that halted play just before the leaders reached the midway point of their third round Saturday at Augusta National.

With a line of thunderstorms moving toward the Augusta, Ga., area, play was halted 3:58 p.m. ET with Rose and playing partner Will Zalatoris both even through six holes.

Rose continued to maintain a one-stroke lead that he carried into the third round. The Englishman started fast Saturday with birdies at the first two holes to reach 9-under par for the tournament but began to stumble with bogeys at Nos. 4 and 5, bringing him back to 7-under par through 43 holes.

Zalatoris, a PGA Tour rookie who is playing this season on special temporary membership status, remained a shot back just like he was when the day began. He birdied the third hole, but gave that shot back with a bogey at No. 4.

A group of four tied for third place at 5 under included Canada’s Corey Conners, who had a hole-in-one at No. 6 and was 3 under through 12 holes despite a pair of bogeys. Also at 5 under were Justin Thomas (1 under through eight holes), Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (1 under through 10) and Australia’s Marc Leishman (even through seven).

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, had just moved to 4 under moments before the delay when he recovered from under trees alongside the No. 8 fairway to record a birdie. That recovery followed a double-bogey 6 at No. 7.

Brian Harman, who was one shot off Rose’s lead when the third round began, was another competitor in a group of four at 4 under. He was 2 over through seven holes after recording three bogeys and a birdie on his first four holes.

Slightly less than half the field already completed their rounds Saturday. The highest on the scoreboard among those who finished early were 2018 champion Patrick Reed, as well as Kevin Na. Both shot a 2-under 70 in the third round and are at 1-under 215 in advance of Sunday’s final round.

–Field Level Media

