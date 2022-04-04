Weather today in Mendoza city: what is the weather forecast for April 4

Weather Forecast for Mendoza Cityindicates that today April 4 heaven will be clear Will be between morning and temperature 16 degrees.

According to part of the National Weather Service, Climate It will be presented without rain, and winds from the south-west will move at a speed of 0 to 2 kilometers per hour. Humidity will be 60 percent and visibility will be good.

The sun rises at 07:50 and sets at 19:27.

Afternoon and evening weather forecast in Mendoza

Part of the Meteorological Service predicts that the skies will clear after noon and the wind speed will be estimated between 13 and 22 km/h from the northern region. Estimated temperature will be 26 degrees.

The weather will be around 18 o’clock in the night…