Weather today in Merlo: what is the weather forecast for April 4

Weather Forecast for Merlo Cityindicates that today April 4 There will be fog in the sky in the morning and the temperature will remain between Minimum 7 degree and maximum 24 degree.

According to the National Weather Service report, Climate It will be introduced without rain and winds from the south will blow at a speed of 7 to 12 kmph. Humidity will be 86 percent.

The sky will be partly cloudy in the morning, wind will blow between 7 to 12 kms from the southeast and visibility will be good. The chance of rain for this part of the day will be on the order of 0 percent.

Sun rises at 07:09 and sets at 18:47.

Afternoon and evening weather forecast in Merlo

The Meteorological Department estimates that after this…