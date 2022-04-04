Weather today in Miramar: what is the weather forecast for April 4

Weather Forecast for Miramar Cityindicates that today April 4 The sky will be clear in the morning and the temperature will remain between Minimum 6 degree and maximum 22 degree.

According to the National Weather Service report, Climate It will be introduced without rain and the wind will blow from the west with a speed of 23 to 31 kmph. Humidity will be 70 percent.

Sky will be clear in the morning, wind will blow between 7 to 12 kms from west and visibility will be good. The chance of rain for this part of the day will be on the order of 0 percent.

Sun rises at 07:08 and sets at 18:41.

Afternoon and Evening Weather Forecast in Miramar

The Meteorological Department estimates that for the latter…