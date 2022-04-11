Weather: Tropical Cyclone Philly Tracking towards New Zealand

Forecasters are predicting a “widespread impact” as Cyclone Philly tracks toward New Zealand – heavy rain and wind warnings have been issued for several North Island centers, including Auckland.

Civil Defense Coromandel Comptroller Gary Towler said Philly was approaching and that the biggest concerns for the area were coastal damage caused by wind, slippage, power outages and bringing down trees.

A lot of people had already arrived at the holiday hot spots or were about to approach Easter and the school holidays for the next few days.

“Since it’s a nightly event, it will actually start this evening and start to clear tomorrow morning,” Tolar told RNZ on TODAY.

For now all the authorities could do was warn people to take responsibility and prepare.

“Avoid bus travel,” he said.

“From the darkness of tonight…