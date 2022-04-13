Weather Under: A rain warning has been issued for the Montreal area

article material

Just when you thought it was safe to go out in your favorite sneakers. The Montreal area is under a rain warning and could drop as much as 40 millimeters in some areas.

Environment Canada says the system will develop on Wednesday and end sometime on Thursday. The amount of rain is expected to be in the range of 20 to 30 mm, although more may be seen in some areas.

The warning also covers the Chateauguay, Laval and Longueil regions. Similar warnings and watches were issued for much of southern Quebec.