Weather Update: Power outages in Concordia Parish, Adams County, severe thunderstorm warnings in effect – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

NATCHEZ – Power outages have been reported in Adams County and Concordia Parish as a line of tornadoes comes down on Miss-Loo. Entergy has reported that the power is cut off by Dairy Queen to parts of Marin, Lindbergh, Burkhart, Firetower Road, and John R. Junkin. In Concordia Parish, Entergy’s outage map shows outages at BJ Road, Fur Road and Rocofee Road. At Ridgecrest, 12 outages have been reported and 79 customers have been affected.

Currently, there is a tornado watch for the area until 8 a.m. and Jackson’s National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miss-Loo by 4 p.m. Penny-sized hail is possible and wind could be…