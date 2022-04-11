Weather: Weather Service warns of wild conditions as former Tropical Cyclone Philly approaches New Zealand

Weather warnings are in place for much of the North Island from tomorrow as Pre-Tropical Cyclone Philly approaches New Zealand – bringing with it heavy rain and severe thunderstorms up to 140 km/h.

The downgraded cyclone that formed near New Caledonia six days ago is moving from the northwest to New Zealand.

MetService warns that this could be a significant weather event and will have wide-ranging effects.

Heavy rain warnings continue for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Fiordland.