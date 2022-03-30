Weather: Wellington Airport flights canceled, delayed due to dense fog

Feather Wellington Airport website, Almost all flights leaving Rajdhani between 6:30 am and 8:55 am have been cancelled, while seven more flights after 9 am have also been cancelled.

Arrivals in Wellington were also affected, but five Air New Zealand flights from 6:30 am to 9:25 am were canceled due to weather.

MetServcie said Wellington will experience less cloud or fog on Thursday morning but it will be fine in the afternoon.

Wellington Airport spokeswoman Jenna Raeburn said no flights would land until the fog had cleared and therefore no flights would take off.

Raeburn said only one Sounds Air flight landed in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon, and that the situation had not improved this morning.