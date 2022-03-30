Website of Portugal’s biggest retailer, some services hit by hackers

Lisbon: A cyberattack brought down the websites of Portugal’s biggest food retailer Modelo Continente and affected some services in its stores on Wednesday, said the company, which is owned by the Sona Group, and provided more details. Without.

Its main website for online shopping was down, displaying the message “Under maintenance. Please try again later”.

In a statement, Modelo Continent, which runs a stable of about 300 hypermarkets and large supermarkets in Portugal, said the hacker attack on its system was “affecting certain communications on commercial sites and some in-store services.”

It said that its teams are investigating the disturbance created and working to normalize its activity at the earliest.

Local media said that the payment at the shops…