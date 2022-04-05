Wedding bells for Vimala Raman and Vinay Rai – CINEMA – CINE NEWS

Actress Vimala Raman and actor Vinay Rai are getting married. The two have been in love for years. Reports said the two will be getting married this year itself. The actress occasionally shares pictures with her boyfriend on social media.



Vimala Raman is a native of Australia. Her first film is Raman Poi. The actress came to Malayalam through Time along with Suresh Gopi. She later acted in films like Pranayakalam, College Kumaran, Nasrani and Calcutta News.



Vinay made his acting debut in the Tamil film ‘Unnale Unnale’. Vinay has acted in many films including Jayam Kondein, Entrentum Punnagai and Thupparivalan.