Wedding of actress Munisha Khatwani gets postponed for the Third time

Wedding were occasions which were celebrated with a fun and fervor when the pandemic was not there. Now in order to save ourselves, there is no option but to either go for court marriage or to postpone the wedding. There is a big list of celebrities who have postponed their wedding because of COVID and joining the list is Actor Munisha Khatwani.

She too has now postponed her marriage for the third time. She originally planned to tie the knot with fiancé, Sameer Thakur, an entrepreneur, on January 11, 2020. Unable to keep the date owing to personal reasons, she pushed the wedding to August last year. However, now she has been forced to put the plan on hold indefinitely because of the pandemic.

Talking about it with ETimes TV, she said, “According to the original plan, Sameer and I had decided to exchange wedding vows on January 11, 2020. But it had to be postponed, as my sister-in-law was pregnant and my family members wouldn’t have been able to make it. So, we got engaged on January 22, instead and finalised August 7, 2020, for the big day. That had to be pushed, too, because of the pandemic. We again zeroed in on a new date, which was in June this year. However, we are stuck due to the second wave.”

She added, “Our families want us to settle down soon, as it has been more than a year since we got engaged. We will plan our wedding after things get better or early next year because most of our relatives are settled abroad. What matters is that Sameer and I have an understanding that we are together for life. We know that it will happen sooner or later. Both of us have just made peace with it.”

We hope there won’t be any further hindrance to their next planned date.