Chicago Fire 10x17

Wednesday, April 6 TV ratings: ‘Chicago Fire’ ‘Survivor’

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Chicago Fire and CBS’ Survivor Wednesday’s demo tied for the win, while the former contested the night’s biggest audience.

Chicago Medi This week attracted a total of 6.4 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, a drop in both cases. Fire Matches its second largest audience of 2022 (7.2 million) while remaining stable with a 0.8 rating. PD (5.6 million/0.7, read post mortem) The demo also added a few eyeballs while still stable.

on cbs, Survivor (5.3 million/0.8, read recap) and beyond the edge (2.5 million/0.3) both were down tenth, while good sami (1.9 million/0.2) was flat.

Elsewhere:

CW | a borderline-eventual episode of flamboyant (600k/0.1) viewership increased, while Kung Fu (420K/0.1) lost something.

Fox | masked singer (3.7 million/0.6) slipped to at least the low of the season, as…


