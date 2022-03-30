Wednesday Bantering: The Jays sign Dexter Fowler

I didn’t know that a game like today wasn’t a day’s game. He and the Yankees play at 6:30 East.

The Blue Jays have signed Dexter Fowler to a minor league contract with the Spring Invitational. Fowler is 36 years old. Last time he had over 100 OPS+. He is a switch hitter who has played in MLB for 14 years and has a .259/.358/.417 line.

He has played mainly center field in his career, but his career UZR/150 is -9.2 there, so he is not a great defensive player. He was a good base steerer when he was younger, but lost some momentum at age 36.

Personally, I would love to have Raimel Tapia on the roster.

