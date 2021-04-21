Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores predictions including The

LATEST

Boca Juniors manager Miguel Angel Russo pictured on January 2, 2021

Sports activities Mole supplies rating predictions for all of Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores fixtures, together with The Strongest vs. Boca Juniors.

© Reuters

The Strongest and Boca Juniors kick off their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign on Wednesday once they lock horns on the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Boca Juniors are the second-most profitable aspect within the historical past of the competitors, and they’ll now look to equal Independiente’s seven title wins.

We are saying: The Strongest 1-2 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors are one of the skilled sides within the competitors and we fancy them to place that to good use and seize a slim win on Wednesday.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

Atletico Mineiro players celebrate scoring against Flamengo in November 2020© Reuters

Within the opening Group H recreation of the Copa Libertadores, Deportivo La Guaira welcome Atletico Mineiro to the Olympic Stadium of the UCV on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the tie off the again of an uneventful goalless draw in opposition to Aragua FC, whereas the guests claimed a 2-1 win over Boa Esporte.

We are saying: Deportivo La Guaira 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

Contemplating the gulf in high quality and expertise between each side, Atletico Mineiro are clearly the superior crew, and we fancy them to seize all three factors in opposition to the newcomers.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

Palmeiras' Matias Vina celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates on January 6, 2021© Reuters

Palm Timber start the defence of their Copa Libertadores title on Wednesday once they journey to Estadio Monumental “U” in Peru to face tutorial of their opening match in Group A.

Los Merengues received their first match of the season within the Peruvian Primera Division final Thursday whereas Palmeiras have gone and not using a purpose of their previous two video games after drawing 0-0 in opposition to Botafogo on Sunday.

We are saying: Universitario 0-3 Palmeiras

Palmeiras know what it takes to do effectively on this competitors having reached at the least the quarter-finals or additional in every of the previous three seasons, whereas Universitario are right here to realize extra expertise and could possibly be in for a impolite awakening dealing with the defending champions, who had 4 gamers named to the crew of the match in 2020.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

A general shot of a Premier League football ahead of the Premier League clash between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016© SilverHub

Of their first-ever look within the Copa Libertadores, Rentistas welcome Racing Membership to the Estadio Complejo Rentistas on Thursday.

In the meantime, the guests are comparatively aware of the competitors, having featured in 4 of the final six editions.

We are saying: Rentistas 0-3 Racing Membership

Rentistas have punched pretty above their weight in latest months, and a win right here will surely be in step with that development. Nonetheless, attributable to their familiarity and expertise on this match, we count on the away aspect to coast to a cushty victory come the full-time whistle.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

Independiente del Valle's Moises Caicedo pictured in September 2020© Reuters

Unbiased of the Valley look to stay unbeaten at dwelling this season once they open up their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign on Wednesday in opposition to Protection and Justice from Estadio Ruminahui in Ecuador.

Los Negriazules are coming off a 2-1 win in opposition to 9 de Octubre on Sunday in league play, their eighth straight match and not using a defeat in all competitions, whereas Defensa y Justicia have gone winless of their final 5 home league video games in Argentina.

We are saying: Independiente del Valle 1-1 Protection and Justice

The opening match of this competitors for each groups could possibly be more difficult for the officers than anybody else because the Argentines have obtained eight yellow playing cards and three pink playing cards of their final three video games.

These sides rating about as a lot as they concede though neither aspect are all that medical in entrance of purpose, and whereas qualification is a definite chance for each groups, neither will wish to take an pointless threat given they every have 5 extra video games to play after this one.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

World Cup general image football

Union La Calera kick off their debut Copa Libertadores journey on Thursday on the Estadio Municipal Nicolas Chahuan Nazar once they play host to LDU Quito.

The guests, however, are set for a 3rd consecutive look in a contest during which they nonetheless search their first-ever title.

We are saying: Union La Calera 1-1 LDU Quito

This can be a assembly of two groups at the moment in nice kind as both aspect goals to steal a march on the opposite. We count on a detailed encounter, and in the long run, a share of the spoils.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

America de Cali's Edwin Velasco celebrates their first goal with Duvan Vergara and teammates in October 2020© Reuters

America de Cali hope to start their 2021 Copa Libertadores marketing campaign on the fitting foot once they play host to Cerro Porteno at Estadio Pascual Guerrero on Wednesday.

The Colombian crew received for the primary time of their final three matches on Sunday, beating Deportes Tolima 2-0, whereas El Ciclon misplaced 3-0 to Libertad within the Paraguayan Primera Division.

We are saying: America de Cali 1-1 Cerro Porteno

America are the very best defensive crew in Colombia proper now, conceding solely 12 objectives of their first 18 matches, and they’ll goal for a greater to begin this match than that they had in 2020.

Cerro Porteno have two extremely potent strikers that know learn how to discover the again of the online, so shutting them down for 90 minutes could be an excessive amount of to ask.

Our tipster companions are predicting underneath 3.5 objectives.

