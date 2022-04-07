Wednesday’s Masters Par 3 Competition A Family Affair

It was a relaxed, fun atmosphere for the Masters Par 3 competition at Augusta National Wednesday, before the weather cut the schedule short. It was a light-hearted, family-oriented event that involved almost everyone, from the player’s children to their parents. Here are some of the most memorable moments from Wednesday’s action.

It was a family affair for everyone involved. John was Rahm Interview Along with his son Kepa, joked that Kepa was the reason he almost missed the tournament last year. He joked with Michael Collins that he would teach his son the proper pace to do extensive chores around the house.

Charl Schwartzel stood over his daughter Olivia and helped her make a great mid-range putt. His son, on the other hand, was almost everywhere, while almost…