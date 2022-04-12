Wednesday’s Winnipeg Jets-Seattle Kraken game suspended due to weather

NEW YORK – The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to be prepared for dangerous winter conditions starting Tuesday night, including up to 50cm of snow and winds of up to 70kph, reducing visibility at times becomes zero.

The NHL says the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will instead be played on May 1 at 1 p.m. CT.

The league says the storm will not only force the cancellation of the game but will prevent “timely and necessary post-game travel”.

The Jets are set to face the Panthers in Florida on Friday.

Winnipeg (35-28-11) kept their bleak playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Kraken…