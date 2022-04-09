Week 7 HOH Results – Big Brother Network Canada

Big Brother Canada About 10 heads of families really can’t find their way. The veto either changes the nominees or they are manipulated into changing their targets. Big Brother Canada 10HOH may not achieve their goals, but it does guarantee that they are safe for at least that week.

Big Brother Canada Game 10 has been so unpredictable (so far) that winning the eviction immunity is a bigger prize than it was last season.

Big Brother Canada The 10 jury has also started, meaning playing it safe is no longer the best move for the long game. Whoever won this week’s heads of domestic competition, we know they’re going to at least give us an interesting week.

It’s a buzzkilled competition where the houseguests must hold a button-down. They too…