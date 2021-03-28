Weight Gain Tips: If you want to gain weight, start doing yoga from today – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

LATEST

Weight Gain Tips: If you want to gain weight, start doing yoga from today

Weight Gain Tips: If you want to gain weight, start doing yoga from today

In today’s time, many people want to increase their weight but even after adopting many measures, there is no benefit. So today we are going to tell you about some such asanas, by which you can easily increase your weight. So let’s know about them.

-Bhungangasana: Bhujangasana is very helpful in weight gain. It improves digestion, which leads to more hunger. To do this asana, lie down on your stomach and straighten the legs. Bring your palms straight to the shoulder. Now, by controlling the breath, lift the body up from the chest to the navel. Remain in this state for some time. Doing this will increase the appetite and relieve you of leanness.

-Vajrasana: This asana is done after eating food, it is also very good in improving digestion. This keeps the mind calm. For this, bend your legs and sit on it. During this time, buttocks should come between the ankles. After this, place your hands on the knees and straighten the spine. Close the eyes and breathe in and out. During this, keep the mind completely calm.

-Pavanmuktasana: This asana also helps in absorbing nutrients. For this, first lie back on the ground. The hands should be adjacent to the body. Then, taking a deep breath, fold the right leg. Now try to hold the knees with your both hands and apply them to the chest. Then try to lift the head while exhaling.

During this time try to touch the nose with your knees. Stay in this state for some time. Afterwards complete the process while exhaling. This asana can be beneficial in weight gain

