Weight loss: clove tea is helpful in weight loss, know how you can prepare at home – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Weight loss: clove tea is helpful in weight loss, know how you can prepare at home

You will not know the wonderful benefits of cloves, it cures many diseases

Indian spices are delicious as well as beneficial for health. Many of the spices that we use in our daily diet are rich in nutrients. Some spices are also used in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicines. Among these, cloves are a spice found in every Indian’s kitchen. It is very good for your health. It can also help you lose weight. Its properties increase your digestive power and provide relief from many diseases.

You can use clove powder in food and beverages, which is very beneficial for your health. If you like tea more then you can also use cloves in tea. Come learn how clove tea helps in weight loss. Add water to a pan and bring it to a boil. Remove water from the stove and add 4 to 5 cloves, grated ginger and cinnamon. Leave it in the water for 15 to 20 minutes.

Then filter this water in a cup and add 1 teaspoon honey and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to it. Your spicy herbal tea is ready. Now you can enjoy it and improve your health by consuming it. This spicy tea helps to improve your digestion. The compounds present in the cloves and spices used in tea improve your digestion, which also helps you lose weight. It also keeps your metabolism healthy, which causes fat to burn faster.

Drinking clove tea once or twice a day is good. But too much of it can cause harm. Overdose can lead to problems such as gastrointestinal, muscle aches, and fatigue. Pregnant or lactating women should not consume too much clove tea. This can be dangerous for your baby. Consumption of this special tea also relieves sinuses. It contains eugenol, which gives considerable relief to the sinuses. Cloves contain vitamin E and vitamin K, which help fight bacterial infections. Consumption of this tea also provides relief in fever.

