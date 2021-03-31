Weight loss: Include these two types of rice in the diet to reduce obesity, will not increase weight – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Whenever it comes to weight loss, we first reduce the amount of rice in our food. Over the years, most people have been consuming quinoa rice for weight loss. Quinoa rice contains a variety of nutrients that help control your weight. If you also do not eat rice due to weight loss then these articles are for you. In this, we are telling you which type of rice does not increase your weight and also keeps your blood sugar under control.

So let us know about the rice variety and its benefits without delay. Most people like to eat white rice in their diet. White rice has a high glycemic index. These indexes show whether sugar increases or decreases in the body by eating. Quinoa is rich in fiber and protein. It is low in carbohydrates. A cup of quinoa provides twice as much protein as white rice and more than 5 grams of fiber. Quinoa is rich in protein and fiber, which helps keep your stomach full for a long time. Also helps in reducing cholesterol and sugar levels.

We all know that brown rice is better than white rice. But what is better than quinoa. Brown rice is high in fiber. Also helps in lowering blood pressure. Brown rice has a lower glycemic index than quinoa. Its specialty is that even a small amount of food will keep your stomach full for a long time. Both white and brown rice have different advantages. To make this, husk, bran and germs are extracted from white rice.

All these things are present in brown rice. Eating brown rice keeps your blood pressure under control. If you want to lose weight, eat brown rice and quinoa. Both these things are high in potassium and low in cholesterol. There is no harm in eating white rice, but quinoa and brown rice are more nutritious. Both of them are full of fiber and minerals. Apart from this, both of them are gluten free which keeps the blood sugar level in the body under control. Also keeps the digestive system strong.