“Weird” Intruder Hatkemizumi Attacks NS For First Time – Halifax

At first glance it looks like an ordinary earthworm.

But pick it up or look at it after it’s upset – and you’ll see it bumping and flying around.

Council supervisor Kristen Noel of the Nova Scotia Invasion Species Council said:

An invasive hatakemizumi was first discovered in Nova Scotia.

It was discovered last month in a tropical foliage plant purchased by a graduate student studying earthworms in the Halifax area.

Stephen Patterson, a master of science student at St. Mary’s University, is unaware that invasive species live in the soil of his houseplants, studying non-native species of earthworms. Said that.

“One morning I…