Wekel Saab producer daughter’s wedding in Tirupati

What are we talking about Janhvi Kapoor, Who is the daughter of Power Star Pawan Kalyan And Shruti Haasan starrer Wakeel Saab ‘producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Recently, Vekel Saab’s producer daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared her desire to get married in Tirupati. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak, also shared many details about how she wants to see her dream wedding. Janhvi Kapoor said that she wants her marriage to be intimate in Tirupati. According to her, she wants to wear Kanjeevaram saree and apply lots of mogra flowers in her hair.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she is her husband and said that her husband would be wearing lungi and they would all eat food on banana leaf, which is a tradition prevalent in South Indian culture.

Loading...

The actress also revealed openly that she had visited Tirupati several times in the past and recalled how she had enjoyed the wedding of her family member which took place in the holy destination Tirupati.

Loading...

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the female lead role in the upcoming film Roohi, which features Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Loading...