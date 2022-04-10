Welcome back to ‘purana Pakistan’, says Bilawal Bhutto after Imran Khan’s ouster | World News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday hailed the adoption of a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan as he asked the members of the Pakistan National Assembly to mark 10th April 2022, as an important date in country’s history.

After weeks of high octane political drama, Imran Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted from power on Saturday.

The voting on the no-confidence motion was finally held after the House re-convened after midnight. As many as 174 members in the 342-strong house voted in favour of the resolution.

“174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution, consequently the resolution for the vote on no-confidence against Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, has been passed by a majority,”…