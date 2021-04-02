“Welcome Kareem Abdul-Drummond, the Laker saviour”: Skip Bayless mockingly reacts to Andre Drummond’s Lakers’ debut | The SportsRush

As Andre Drummond racked up 4 points and 2 assists on his Lakers debut, Skip Bayless states how Andre has been given a lot of attention that he doesn’t deserve.

Entering the 2020-2021 campaign, Los Angeles Lakers were the favorites to win their back-to-back title. With the leadership of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, almost everyone thought that it was their championship to lose.

Although, over the course of the season, Brooklyn Nets created a little All-Star team of their own. They added former All-Stars Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge on the team with the leadership of the superstar trio of Harden, Durant, and Irving.

Now, the Nets have become the favorites and clearly, the strongest team in the whole league. Recently, LAL added a piece, who they believe can help them with their title aspirations. Acquiring 6-foot-10 center Andre Drummond from Cleveland, the team solidified their defense even more.

Although, it was a rather underwhelming Lakers debut for 2-time All-Star. In a disappointing 112-97 loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Drummond left the game midway with a toe injury. In his 14 minutes, he ended up with only 4 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound.

Andre Drummond has exited his Lakers debut with a toe injury. Lakers can’t catch a break 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QPHsGQ0orN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 1, 2021

Skip Bayless mocks Jeanie Buss for comparing Drummond to the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

With LBJ and AD, both sidelined with injuries, this is a crucial signing who they hope can help carry the load. Although, Skip believes that the 27-year-old got a little too much attention than what he deserved. He said:

“Welcome Kareem Abdul-Drummond, Laker saviour!” Bayless made the opening statement. “And allow me to say how sorry I feel for this still young man. Because he’s been thrust into a spotlight he does not deserve at this point in his career because he’s done nothing to deserve Laker saviour status.”

He also mocked Lakers owner Jeanie Buss for comparing Drummond to the legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Bayless criticized Buss:

“And I still say the audacity of Jeanie Buss, and I like Jeanie, but she went completely over the line to post social media pictures comparing her greeting Andre Drummond to her father the great late Dr Jerry Buss and he was welcoming one Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.”

I feel sorry for this young man, he’s been thrust into a spotlight he does not deserve because he’s done nothing to deserve Laker savior status. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/ML8voEDKHu — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 1, 2021

The Lakers now have a 30-18 record, placing them 4th in the Eastern Conference. With only 24 games left in the season and their two stars out, the rest of the Lakers will have to rise up.

Drummond could live up to be a good player and of great help to Bron, but cannot be compared to the 19-time All-Star Kareem by any chance.