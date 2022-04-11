Welfare scam: Brett Favre’s texts exposed him in $8 million welfare scam: Report

The start of 2020 was terrible for everyone, especially Brett Favre. There have been shocking allegations against him since 2020. The last allegation against Brett Favre is that he is involved in an $8 million welfare scam. He got this amount from a Mississippi official.

Brett Favre’s text messages were offensive and he revealed that he and his business partner, Jake VanLandingham, wrote to each other about the welfare scandal. In text trails, the Packers legend asks Mississippi officials for favors.

He also offered some pharmaceutical company shares to impress former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. In late 2018, Jake VanLandingham wrote to Brett Favre to ask the governor what he needed as compensation verbally. He agreed to give even more …