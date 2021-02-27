“We’ll be back soon” – Charles Lecler warns Paddock about Ferrari’s fury

“We’ll be back soon” – Charles LeClear aims to reach winning ways with Ferrari and will tell about his days.

Ferrari faced a slippery slope in 2020 with a weak power unit and chassis design. Even in 2021, they do not expect to make a significant impact according to their position in Formula 1.

However, Charles Lechler is confident that his team will soon be on victory terms and dominate the game, as the Maranello-based team maps out their revival.

“If you ask me when we have a new project for the car, it is always complicated to know how things will go until you try it. I think in all the meetings that have taken place since the beginning of the year, we know more or less that there are some positive things in this car, ”he said. PlanetF1.

“A huge amount of work has been done to improve it. After other people have done their work, we’ll see how it goes on track. Therefore, I hope we will be back soon.

Ferrari’s success is my priority.

Lechler then spoke of competing against him New teammate Carlos Sainz. He reveals that his priority is the success of Ferrari but is also keen to lock horns with the Spaniard.

“To me, Ferrari is a way of work, paying attention to detail, always trying to improve, they are always trying to push the boundaries in everything they do,” he said.

“It’s like a family. We are going through a difficult time together, and we are going through an excellent time together. We are all one and one team. A whole team is working day and night, doing a good job for us. I really see it more as a team sport than an individual sport.

“I can beat everyone else here, and I know that my teammates are the only drivers on the grid who have the same car as I do, so it’s always a challenge for a driver to be that person Beat and beat the same car as you

“It’s a big challenge, but for me, that’s what makes this game so exciting because we’re always pushing each other to do more because in the end, it’s important that Ferrari wins.”